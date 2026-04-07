Clemson downs Santa Clara 6-4 to wrap up West Coast trip

Box score

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jason Fultz Jr. hit a three-run homer, the first long ball of his career, with two outs in the eighth inning to propel Clemson to a 6-4 victory over Santa Clara at Stephen Schott Stadium Monday night in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Tigers improved to 22-12, while the Broncos dropped to 13-18.

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Jacob Jarrell laced a two-out single in the first inning to score a run, then Jackson Moore lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Johnny Luetzow grounded a run-scoring double over the first-base bag in the sixth inning, then Will Anderson followed with a single to score the tying run. Later in the frame, three straight two-out walks enabled Santa Clara to score the go-ahead run.

In the top of the eighth inning, Luke Gaffney led off with a hit-by-pitch and Tyler Lichtenberger slapped a one-out single. Two batters later with two outs, Fultz crushed a long three-run homer to left field to give Clemson a 5-3 lead. Later in the frame, Bryce Clavon reached on an infield single to score another run.

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The Broncos scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Payton Lambert’s sacrifice fly.

Joe Allen (3-0) earned the win in relief, while Justin LeGuernic pitched 2.0 innings to record his third save of the year.

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RJ Meyn (1-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 5 North Carolina in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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