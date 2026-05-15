Clemson drops game one to Virginia Tech in 5-1 loss

Box score

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Brett Renfrow pitched 7.1 strong innings to lead Virginia Tech to a 5-1 victory over Clemson at English Field on Thursday night.

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The Hokies, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and snapped Clemson’s six-game winning streak at English Field, improved to 28-22 overall and 14-14 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 30-24 overall and 9-19 in ACC play.

Renfrow (5-4) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and one walk with five strikeouts.

Tiger starter Dane Moehler (0-3) suffered the loss.

Henry Cooke ripped a run-scoring single in the first inning, the third of four hits in the frame.

In the sixth inning, Pete Daniel laced a run-scoring triple for the Hokies’ fifth hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Hudson Lutterman followed with a run-scoring double, then Owen Petrich belted a two-run homer to cap the four-run frame.

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The Tigers dented the scoreboard with a run in the seventh inning on Tyler Lichtenberger’s two-out single.

Virginia Tech outhit Clemson 8-6. Nate Savoie accounted for two of the Tigers’ six hits.

Clemson used three pitchers on the evening, as Danny Nelson (3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) and Brendon Bennett (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K) saw action out of the bullpen.

The series continues Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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