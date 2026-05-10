Clemson drops series vs. No. 12 Florida State with 6-3 loss

Box score

CLEMSON — Bryson Moore pitched 6.0 strong innings to lead No. 12 Florida State to a 6-3 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

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The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 36-15 overall and 17-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 30-22 overall and 9-18 in ACC play.

Moore (6-1) earned the win by allowing five hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts. Brodie Purcell pitched 1.1 innings to record his third save of the year.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (2-6) suffered the loss, as he gave up four runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

Allowing four earned runs in four innings of work Sunday, Aidan Knaak’s season ERA stands at 5.27. (Credit: Ken Ruinard – Imagn, USA Today Network)

Nathan Cmeyla led off the second inning with a home run off the right-field foul pole. Later in the inning, Carter McCulley hit a run-scoring single and John Stuetzer followed with a sacrifice fly to cap the three-run frame.

McCulley belted a solo homer in the fourth inning.

The Tigers scored a run in the fifth inning on Jack Crighton’s squeeze bunt, then Florida State responded with an unearned run in the sixth inning.

Clemson took advantage of multiple errors in the seventh inning to score a run.

In the top of the eighth inning, Brody DeLamielleure grounded a run-scoring single. Jarren Purify, who had a team-high three hits, slapped a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score a run.

Florida State outhit Clemson 15-7.

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The Tigers used five pitchers on the afternoon, as Ariston Veasey (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K), Brendon Bennett (1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 K), Drew Titsworth (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Dion Brown (1 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K) all saw action out of the bullpen.

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The Tigers travel to Spartanburg, S.C. to play their first-ever game at Fifth Third Park against USC Upstate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

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