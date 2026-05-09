Clemson falls to No. 12 Florida State 8-4

CLEMSON — Wes Mendes pitched 6.0 effective innings to lead No. 12 Florida State to an 8-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

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The Seminoles, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 35-14 overall and 16-9 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 29-21 overall and 8-17 in ACC play.

Mendes (9-3) earned the win by allowing five hits, three runs and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Payton Manca recorded the last out to register his first save of the year.

Tiger starter Dane Moehler (0-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched.

Hunter Carns blooped a two-out single to score a run in the first inning.

Brody DeLamielleure blooped a run-scoring single in the top of the third inning, Carns followed with a run-scoring single and Nathan Cmeyla hit a sacrifice fly to up Florida State’s lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jacob Jarrell ripped a two-out single to score a run.

John Stuetzer belted a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning, then Tyler Lichtenberger lined a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, DeLamielleure led off with a home run.

Jack Crighton flared a two-out single in the sixth inning to score a run, then Jarrell hit a two-out single in the seventh inning to score a run.

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DeLamielleure hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Florida State outhit Clemson 11-8.

Clemson used five pitchers on the evening, as Justin LeGuernic (3 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Landon Fowler (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K), Eston Simpson (1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) and Peyton Miller (1 IP, 1 BB) all saw action out of the bullpen.

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The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

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