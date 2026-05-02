Clemson falls to No. 13 Boston College 8-4

Box score

CLEMSON — No. 13 Boston College scored six combined runs in the first three innings in its 8-4 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

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Nick Wang belted a solo homer in the first inning, then the Eagles (35-14, 17-8 ACC) tacked on three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by run-scoring doubles by Ben Williams and Wang.

The Tigers (26-20, 6-16 ACC) cut the lead in half when two runs scored on a two-out error in the bottom of the second inning.

Kyle Wolff responded with a two-run homer in the third inning to give Boston College a 6-2 lead.

Jacob Jarrell cut Boston College’s lead in half with a two-run homer, his 17th of the year, in the fifth inning.

Ty Mainolfi slapped a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, then Luke Gallo’s squeeze bunt added another run.

Nate Savoie lined a single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Eagle starter A.J. Colarusso (5-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with a season-high eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Cesar Gonzalez pitched 3.0 innings to record his third save of the year.

Tiger starter Dane Moehler (0-1) suffered the loss.

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Clemson used six pitchers on the evening, as Justin LeGuernic (5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K), Nathan Dvorsky (1 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K), Joe Allen (0.1 IP), Nick Frusco (0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) and Eston Simpson (0.2 IP) all saw action out of the bullpen.

Boston College outhit Clemson 12-6.

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The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network.

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