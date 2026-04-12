Clemson falls to No. 5 North Carolina 12-5

Box score

CLEMSON — No. 5 North Carolina totaled 16 hits and broke open a close game with five runs in the fourth inning in its 12-5 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels, who won the series 2-1, improved to 30-6-1 overall and 13-5 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 23-14 overall and 5-10 in ACC play.

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Gavin Gallaher belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then Jason Fultz Jr. laced a two-out, run-scoring double in the second inning to put the Tigers on the scoreboard.

In the fourth inning, two runs scored on Macon Winslow’s single, then Owen Hull followed with a three-run homer.

The Tar Heels tacked on two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Luke Gaffney lined a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After North Carolina scored a run in the top of the sixth inning, Clemson scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Bryce Clavon’s two-run triple and Nate Savoie’s run-scoring single.

Drew Titsworth surrendered six hits and four earned runs in three innings of work (70 pitches) Sunday. – Getty Images

North Carolina added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Tar Heel starter Folger Boaz (3-0) earned the win by pitching 5.0 innings, allowing seven hits, three runs and one walk with five strikeouts.

Tiger starter Drew Titsworth (3-3) suffered the loss.

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Clemson used eight pitchers on the afternoon, as Joe Allen (0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER), Landon Fowler (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB), Peyton Miller (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB), Eston Simpson (0.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB), Noah Samol (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Brendon Bennett (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB) and Nick Frusco (1 IP, 1 H) all saw action in relief.

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Carolina outhit Clemson 16-10.

The Tigers play Charlotte at Truist Field on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. on ESPN+.

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