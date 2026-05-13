Clemson falls to USC Upstate 6-3

Box score

SPARTANBURG — USC Upstate scored four runs in the second inning in its 6-3 victory over Clemson in the Tigers’ first-ever game at Fifth Third Park on Tuesday night.

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The Spartans improved to 26-27, while the Tigers dropped to 30-23. The two teams split the home-and-home season series.

Tryston McCladdie grounded a two-out, run-scoring double in the top of the first inning, then Johnny Sweeney lined a two-out single in the bottom of the first inning to score a run.

The Spartans took the lead in the second inning with four runs on four hits.

McCladdie hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, then Tyler Lang hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Max Bianchini (2-2) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, as five Spartan pitchers combined to allow only three of 14 baserunners to score.

Tiger starter Dylan Harrison (2-3) suffered the loss, allowing six hits and five earned runs in 1.2 innings. Talan Bell (2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K), Landon Fowler (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K), Nathan Dvorsky (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) and Justin LeGuernic (1 IP, 3 K) all saw action out of the bullpen.

USC Upstate outhit Clemson 9-8.

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The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Virginia Tech, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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