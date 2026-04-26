Clemson hit hard in 11-6 loss to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Zion Rose’s single in the eighth inning scored the go-ahead run in Louisville’s five-run eighth inning and 11-6 victory over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cardinals, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 25-18 overall and 9-11 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 26-18 overall and 6-14 in ACC play.

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Nate Savoie led off the game with a homer, his 15th of the year, then Luke Gaffney ripped a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Jacob Jarrell followed with a two-run homer, his 16th of the season.

The Cardinals scored a run in the second inning on Ben Slanker’s single.

In the fourth inning, Louisville took the lead with three runs on Jimmy Nugent’s leadoff homer and a two-out error that allowed two runs to score.

The Cardinals tacked on two runs in the sixth inning on run-scoring singles by Alex Alicea and Rose.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning and scored three runs to tie the score 6-6. Gaffney lined a run-scoring single, then ground balls by Jarrell and Jack Crighton each scored a run.

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In the eighth inning, Rose belted a single to score the go-ahead run. The Cardinals added four more runs in the frame.

Jack Brown (4-2) earned the win in relief, while Hayden Simmerson (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson used five pitchers on the night with Michael Sharman (5.1 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 3 K) getting the start. Ariston Veasey (0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB), Justin LeGuernic (0 IP, 1 BB) and Danny Nelson (1 IP, 1 BB) joined Simmerson in relief.

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Louisville outhit Clemson 13-7.

The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network.

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