Clemson swept by Louisville in 7-5 Sunday loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jimmy Nugent’s two-run homer in the 10th inning lifted Louisville to a 7-5 walkoff victory over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

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The Cardinals, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 26-18 overall and 10-11 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 26-19 overall and 6-15 in ACC play.

Nugent belted a solo homer in the second inning for the game’s first run, then Jason Fultz Jr. blooped a two-out single in the top of the third inning to score Luke Gaffney, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Cardinals regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the third inning, but Clemson escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and double play to keep the score 2-1.

Nate Savoie responded with a sacrifice fly in the top of fourth inning to tie the score, then Ben Slanker lined a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Bryce Clavon’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning scored a run.

Tague Davis doubled Louisville’s lead with a leadoff homer in the eighth inning.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Tryston McCladdie lined a two-run single to tie the score 5-5.

After Bayram Hot’s one-out single in the 10th inning, Nugent crushed a long home run, his second of the game, over the left-field foul pole.

Eli Hoyt (1-0) earned the win, while Justin LeGuernic (2-3) suffered the loss.

Louisville pitchers combined to allow only five of 24 baserunners to score, as they stranded 17 runners on base.

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Clemson used six pitchers on the afternoon with Dane Moehler (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) getting the start, while Brendon Bennett (1 IP, 1 K), Dylan Harrison (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER), Drew Titsworth (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K) and Dion Brown (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) joined LeGuernic in relief.

Each team totaled nine hits.

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The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Boston College in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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