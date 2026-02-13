Clemson Baseball takes season opener with 3-2 win over Army

Box score

CLEMSON — Nate Savoie’s double in the eighth inning scored the go-ahead run to propel No. 17 Clemson over Army West Point 3-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday in the season opener for both teams. It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Joe Allen earned the win in relief, while Jakob Vanderhave suffered the loss.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak did not allow an earned run and totaled six strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched, while freshman Dylan Harrison tossed 4.1 effective innings, giving up just one run and no walks with three strikeouts in his first career outing.

Jacob Jarrell hit his 27th career home run Friday.

The Black Knights took advantage of an error to score the game’s first run in the second inning.

Jack Quinlan doubled their lead in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jacob Jarrell belted a two-run homer to tie the score 2-2, then Savoie, who had three hits in his first game as a Tiger, lofted a double to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

The Black Knights out-hit the Tigers 10-9.

Clemson’s Jarren Purify added two hits.

The series concludes Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at noon. Live video for both games is available on ACC Network Extra.

