Clemson takes series with 4-3 win over No. 13 Boston College

Box score

CLEMSON — Jarren Purify’s two-out single in the eighth inning scored the go-ahead run to lift Clemson to a 4-3 victory over No. 13 Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

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The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-20 overall and 8-16 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 35-16 overall and 17-10 in ACC play. It marked Clemson’s 17th series win in a row over the Eagles.

The Eagles plated a run in the first inning, then Jason Fultz Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning to tie the score.

In the third inning, Gunnar Johnson grounded a two-out single to score a run.

Colin Larson grounded a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth inning to double the Eagles’ lead.

Nate Savoie led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and Luke Gaffney followed with a single, but the Eagles turned a crucial double play to keep Clemson off the scoreboard.

Purify led off the seventh inning with his third homer of the year to narrow Boston College’s lead to 3-2.

In the eighth inning, Tryston McCladdie belted a one-out single to score the tying run, but the potential go-ahead run was thrown out at the plate. However, Purify followed with a two-out single to beat the shift and score the go-ahead run.

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Hayden Simmerson (1-1) earned the win in relief, while Gavin Soares (1-2) suffered the loss.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak yielded eight hits, three runs and one walk with eight strikeouts, giving him 300 career strikeouts. Knaak became the seventh Tiger in history and first since Ryan Mottl (1997-00) to reach that career mark. Ariston Veasey (1.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) also saw action on the mound for the Tigers.

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Clemson outhit Boston College 9-8.

The Tigers travel to Conway, S.C. to play Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

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