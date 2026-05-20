CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jack Radel pitched 6.1 effective innings to lead Notre Dame to a 5-4 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Tuesday evening. The Fighting Irish improved to 31-21, while the Tigers fell to 31-26 and were eliminated.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Radel (8-3) earned the win by allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. Noah Rooney tossed 2.0 innings to record his sixth save of the year.

Tiger starter Michael Sharman (6-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, three runs and no walks with a career-high-tying eight strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Drew Berkland led off the first inning with a home run, then Tyler Lichtenberger crushed a solo homer, his second of the year, in the top of the second inning. Later in the inning with two outs, Tryston McCladdie lined a run-scoring triple to give Clemson the lead.

Bino Watters belted a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score, then Jayce Lee’s two-out, run-scoring double three batters later gave Notre Dame a 3-2 lead.

Lee doubled Notre Dame’s lead with a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Bryce Clavon belted a solo homer, his fifth of the year, in the seventh inning.

The Fighting Irish tacked on a run in the eighth inning on Dylan Passo’s sacrifice fly.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Jacob Jarrell laced a solo homer, his 18th of the year, in the ninth inning.

The Irish outhit Clemson 8-7.

Clemson used three pitchers on the evening, as Ariston Veasey (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Hayden Simmerson (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) received work out of the bullpen.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!