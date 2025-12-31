Clemson holds on for 64-61 win at Syracuse on New Years Eve

For the third time in five games, Clemson fans held their breath as an opponent’s potential game-tying or winning shot sailed through the air. This time, Syracuse’s attempt fell short, and Clemson held on for a 64-61 win in its ACC opener on New Years Eve.

Dillon Hunter, the ultimate glue guy, turned into Clemson’s late-game scorer when it mattered most.

With under six minutes left and Syracuse (9-5, 0-1) cutting a 10-point lead to four, the senior forward drained a three-pointer to halt the Orange’s run.

Moments later, after Syracuse hit a three of its own, Hunter answered with a backbreaking jumper, scoring eight straight points to extend Clemson’s lead to 59-50 and quiet the JMA Wireless Dome crowd.

Syracuse wasn’t done.

Dillon Hunter was one of two Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Wednesday afternoon in Syracuse. © Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Donnie Freeman, returning from injury for the first time since November 18, scored nine of the Orange’s next 11 points to make it 63-61 with 42 seconds remaining.

All 18 of Freeman’s points came after halftime, and he added nine rebounds and a crucial block. His only misstep was a missed three-pointer in the final possession that would have tied the game.

RJ Godfrey again anchored Clemson (11-3, 1-0) inside, finishing with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting along with a block and a steal. He led the Tigers’ dominance in the paint, where Clemson scored 46 points.

Jake Wahlin’s defensive versatility and smart off-ball movement also was critical. He scored six points and added five rebounds and a block, helping neutralize Syracuse’s athletic guards.

Ace Buckner added eight points, showing control that will make him well-suited for the ACC’s fast pace.

Clemson’s bench, normally a strength, didn’t have its usual impact. The Tigers scored just 18 points off the bench while Syracuse leaned on its reserves for 34, keeping the game close until the final minute.

Clemson, which held a 29-28 advantage at intermission, finished 27-of-56 (48.2%) from the field, 4-of-16 (25%) from three, and 6-of-12 (50%) from the free throw line.

The Orange shot just 40-percent from the floor, connecting on 5-of-15 from long range and 20-of-24 (83.3%) from the foul line.

Clemson will hit the road again Saturday, January 3, facing Pittsburgh at noon on the CW.

