Clemson picks up another portal prospect

Brad Brownell has added another significant portal piece to the basketball roster.

TCU rising senior forward Liutauras Lelevicius has announced his signing with Clemson.

Lelevicius (6-7, 225) spent the weekend on campus, Tigerillustrated.com reported Monday.

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The Kaunas, Lithuania, native averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Horned Fogs this season.

He made 1.4 3s per game, shooting 38.0 percent from deep.

His best performance of the season came in an overtime loss at Kansas in early January when he scored 23 points off five 3-pointers.

Lelevicius (whose name is pronounced Lih-TAO-ris Le-LEH-vich-us) made it until late January before missing a free throw, connecting on his first 26 before ending the campaign at an 88.7 percent clip.

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While listed as a guard, we would tell you Clemson envisions Lelevicius playing the 4 in its system as well as perhaps some small forward.

(Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

He played his first two seasons at Oregon State, averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds as a sophomore with similar shooting metrics.

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Lelevicius becomes the third transfer acquisition for Clemson this offseason, joining Notre Dame rising junior sharpshooter Cole Certa and Samford rising senior forward/center Dylan Faulkner.

Per our intel, we anticipate Clemson adding one more big man to the frontcourt.

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