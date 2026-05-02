Clemson blows out No. 13 Boston College 14-4

CLEMSON — Clemson scored 11 runs in the first inning, its most runs in an inning in seven years, in its 14-4 victory over No. 13 Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 27-20 overall and 7-16 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 35-15 overall and 17-9 in ACC play.

Nate Savoie led off the first inning with a double to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and scored on Tryston McCladdie’s walk. After Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly and Tyler Lichtenberger’s run-scoring bunt single, Jason Fultz flared a two-run single and Bryce Clavon reached on a bunt single to score a run. Savoie belted a three-run homer, his 16th of the year, and Luke Gaffney followed with a solo homer, his eighth of the season. Four batters later with two outs, Lichtenberger lined a run-scoring single to cap the 11-run frame.

It was the Tigers’ most runs in an inning since scoring 11 runs in the fourth inning against The Citadel on May 8, 2019. It was Clemson’s most runs in an inning in an ACC regular-season game since May 19, 2005, when it scored 11 runs in the fourth inning against Miami (Fla.). The 11 runs tied for the second-most runs in a first inning in Clemson history.

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The Eagles dented the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the third inning, then Jack Crighton ripped a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning. Later in the inning with two outs, Clavon laced a run-scoring single.

Every Tiger starter scored a run in the game.

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Clemson starter Michael Sharman (6-1) earned the win by tossing 6.0 innings, allowing six hits, two runs and one walk with three strikeouts. Joe Allen (0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER) and Brendon Bennett (1 IP, 1 H) picked up relief work for the Tigers.

Eagle starter Brady Miller (2-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson outhit Boston College 11-8.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACC Network.

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