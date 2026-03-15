Clemson draws No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Iowa

CLEMSON — March Madness is here. And Clemson now has its marching orders for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (24-10) drew the No. 8 seed in the South Region of the tournament on Sunday, as announced on the annual NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The Tigers will face No. 9 seed Iowa (21-12) from the the Big Ten on Friday in Tampa (Fla.). The winner of the Tigers and Hawkeyes will square off against the winner of No. 1 seed Florida vs either Prairie View or Lehigh.

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It’s a familiar backdrop for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell who’s now guided the Tigers to three consecutive tournament appearances, becoming the third coach in program history to do so, joining Rick Barnes and Oliver Purnell.

This week marks the sixth overall appearance in the tourney for Brownell as Clemson’s coach. Brownell also has three additional appearances in the tourney – two at UNC-Wilmington and one at Wright State.

Brad Brownell is about to make his ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. © Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This week also will represent the 16th appearance all-time in the tournament in Clemson history.

The Tigers have five appearances in the Sweet 16. Two of them belong to Brownell (2018, 2024). The program has two Elite appearances – 1980 and 2024.

The Tigers enter this year’s tournament after beating both Wake Forest and No. 19 North Carolina in last week’s ACC Tournament before falling to No. 1 Duke on Friday.

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Two years ago Brownell guided the Tigers to 27 wins, a single-season program record. A win in this week’s tournament would give the Tigers a 25th win for just the sixth time in program history. Two of those 25-win campaigns belong to Brownell.

Clemson excited the tournament in round one a year ago, suffering a 69-67 loss to McNeese State.

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Clemson holds a 14-15 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

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