Clemson adds another portal defensive back commit

Another day, another substantial defensive back acquisition for Clemson.

Southern Miss rising junior safety Corey Myrick announced his commitment Wednesday to the Tigers.

He becomes the fourth defensive back to declare for Clemson this week, joining Penn State rising senior corner/nickel Elliot Washington II, Old Dominion rising junior Jerome Carter II and Auburn rising sophomore corner Donovan Starr.

Former Marshall & Southern Miss defensive back and new Clemson portal commit Corey Myrick. – Marshall Athletics

Myrick (6-2, 200) is tabbed No. 213 overall in On3’s transfer ratings and the No. 22 safety in the portal.

He notched 82 tackles and one interception this past season.

Myrick disclosed his commitment during his stay on campus Wednesday. He arrived for his visit Tuesday evening.

He checked out Louisville on Monday.

We were told Myrick also had visits arranged with LSU, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Memphis.

The latter was significant as much because Memphis hired Southern Miss coach Charles Huff as its replacement last month, and it speaks favorably if you’re one the head coach is pushing to take with you.

Myrick spent his freshman year at Marshall and played his high school ball at Cincinnati (Ohio) Colerain.



We introduced Myrick as a candidate Clemson was involved with in last week’s Monday Insider.

He becomes the fifth formal portal acquisition, as the defensive backs are accompanied by California rising redshirt sophomore linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

