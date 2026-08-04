Clemson debuts at No. 23 in Coaches Poll

Coming off its worst season in 15 years, Clemson Football has received an early vote of confidence from college coaches for a rebound in 2026.

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The Tigers came in at No. 23 in Tuesday’s initial US LBM Coaches Poll.

August camp in Clemson begins on Thursday with the first workout getting underway shortly before 5 p.m.

Clemson’s season opener at No. 13 LSU is September 5.

Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 revealed

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11-25

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. SMU

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Missouri

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Others receiving votes: Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1

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