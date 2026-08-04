Tiger Illustrated Football
Clemson debuts at No. 23 in Coaches Poll
Coming off its worst season in 15 years, Clemson Football has received an early vote of confidence from college coaches for a rebound in 2026.
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The Tigers came in at No. 23 in Tuesday’s initial US LBM Coaches Poll.
August camp in Clemson begins on Thursday with the first workout getting underway shortly before 5 p.m.
Clemson’s season opener at No. 13 LSU is September 5.
Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 revealed
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Georgia
4. Texas
5. Notre Dame
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Oklahoma
10. Ole Miss
11-25
11. Alabama
12. Texas Tech
13. LSU
14. USC
15. BYU
16. Michigan
17. Penn State
18. Tennessee
19. Washington
20. SMU
21. Utah
22. Iowa
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Missouri
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Others receiving votes: Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1
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