Clemson Football defensive back enters transfer portal

CLEMSON — Another Clemson Football player has announced his intentions to transfer.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Sophomore defensive back Ricardo Jones is headed to the transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported Saturday night.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

A native of Warner Robins (Ga.), Jones was a key piece in the Tigers’ maligned secondary in 2025. He registered nearly 50 tackles and a league-leading six interceptions. Jones also was a second-team All-ACC selection by the AP.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Jones was billed four stars by Rivals out of high school.

Tigerillustrated.com has reported that Clemson’s staff will sign multiple safeties from the portal this month.

Clemson now has 11 players in the portal.

The portal window is from January 2-16.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!