Clemson defensive back Robert Billings to enter transfer portal

CLEMSON — Another Clemson Football player will soon be exiting the program.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Robert Billings plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 national analyst Steve Wiltfong reported Wednesday night.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Billings, a native of Marietta (Ga.), was a reserve for the Tigers in each of the last three seasons. He played in all 13 games this season, but with minimal action from scrimmage, registering just three tackles.

Billings was billed four stars by Rivals out of high school.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

He becomes the sixth Clemson Football player to declare for the portal, joining defensive backs Khalil Barnes and Shelton Lewis, along with (RB) Keith Adams Jr. and linebackers Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The NCAA Transfer Portal window opens on Friday, January 2 and runs through January 16.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!