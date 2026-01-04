Clemson Football defensive lineman will enter portal

CLEMSON — More Clemson Football players are slated to transfer. The first of the second wave is in on this Sunday.

Reserve defensive tackle Champ Thompson intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Tigerillustrated.com has learned. The redshirt freshman out of Gainesville (Ga.) played in eight games in 2025. He made two tackles vs. Penn State in the team’s season finale in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Thompson was billed three stars by Rivals out of high school.

He becomes the 12th Clemson Football player set to transfer.

The portal window opened on January 2 and will run through the 16th.

