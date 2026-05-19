Clemson defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler to miss 2026 season after Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

CLEMSON — Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will undergo treatment following confirmation of a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. Brown-Shuler is expected to miss the 2026 season amid treatment and recovery and shared the following message:

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“Recently, after doctors discovered a mass in my chest, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. While this news was difficult to receive, I am grateful that the prognosis is very good, and I am approaching this challenge with optimism and determination.

“I have already experienced incredible care and support from the Clemson community and my Pace community. Because of the people around me, I have been connected with outstanding doctors and have received exceptional medical care, for which I am deeply thankful.

Clemson defensive tackle and Atlanta (Ga.) native Hevin Brown-Shuler. – Tigerillustrated.com

“I know there is a long journey ahead, but I am encouraged by the outlook and surrounded by tremendous support from family, friends, teammates and my communities. I appreciate everyone’s prayers, encouragement and respect for privacy as I focus on treatment and recovery.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support. I can’t wait to run down that hill and touch Howard’s Rock again for the 2027 football season.”

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Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney added the following message of support:

“The Clemson Family and the entire college football world are with Hevin as he begins treatment this month. As a program, we’ll wrap our arms around him and his family as he steps away from football temporarily to focus on his health. Hevin, his family and the amazing medical teams that are caring for him will be in our prayers.”