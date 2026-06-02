CLEMSON LANDS ALABAMA DEFENSIVE END

Clemson’s recruiting run has continued with a lower-radar target it fell in love with this spring.

Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay defensive end JiQuan Rogers has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Rogers had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

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Rogers (6-3, 223) picked Clemson over Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Colorado among others.

Rivals bills the edge-rusher 30th overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

He wasn’t even on most recruiting radars two months ago.

Then Clemson brought him in and offered at its Spring Elite junior day.

At the time, he held offers from Tulane, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and Georgia State. His lone official visit was on the books with Tulane.

Rogers played his junior season at 202 pounds and thus had not attracted power conference attention because of his build.

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But he had spent the first several months of the offseason addressing that, and Clemson’s staff had been paying attention in particular since early March.

Birmingham’s JiQuan Rogers reeled in numerous major offers this spring before pulling the trigger for Clemson on Tuesday. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Clemson was looking to bolster its defensive end cupboard with volume for this recruiting class.

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Rogers is expected to round out the haul, joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast four-star Desmond Malpress and Lakeland (Fla.)’s Santana Harvey as additions for ends coach Chris Rumph coming out of the official visit weekend.

“I love what they’re doing up there,” Rogers told Tigerillustrated.com recently.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

19. (OL) J.J. Brown (6-6, 280), of Lilburn, Ga.

20. (P/K) Brandin Gallaway (6-4, 190), of Bradenton, Fla.

21. (DE) JiQuan Rogers (6-3, 223), of Birmingham, Ala.

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