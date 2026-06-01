CLEMSON LANDS FOUR-STAR DESMOND MALPRESS

Clemson has struck for a coveted four-star pass-rusher.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast defensive end Desmond Malpress has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Malpress had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

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Malpress (6-4, 215), ranked No. 134 nationally by Rivals, also had South Carolina, Florida State and Georgia Tech as finalists.

He also cited offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami and Tennessee among others.

Malpress moved into the picture with Clemson when coaches hit the road in January and the Tigers expanded their board.

He cited a Clemson offer in early February, and that offer was formalized upon his attendance at the program’s Spring Elite Day in April.

“I like their education, coaching stability and development as a whole,” Malpress told Tigerillustrated.com afterward.

Jacksonville’s Desmond Malpress is a big recruiting-get for Clemson’s surging recruiting class. (Credit: Malpress – Instagram)

South Carolina and Georgia Tech were the leaders at that stage, in that order.

Clemson, though, held quiet confidence that it was in a position to make a strong surge with him.

The Gamecocks garnered the opening official visit at the beginning of May.

Georgia Tech was supposed to host him this weekend, but Clemson pulled rank and got that flipped in the weeks leading in.

The Tigers have needed a strong defensive end class in both quality and quantity after recent returns.

As a junior, Malpress was credited with 6.5 sacks, 15 tackles and two forced fumbles.

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Malpress becomes the second defensive end to jump on board, joining Lakeland (Fla.)’s Santana Harvey.

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Tigerillustrated.com will release additional intel on the four-star edge player, including behind-the-scenes intel on his recruitment, in next week’s Monday Insider.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

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