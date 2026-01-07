Clemson lands portal defensive tackle

Clemson has landed its first portal acquisition for the trenches this transfer window.

West Georgia rising junior defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly announced his committed Wednesday to the Tigers.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Kelly (6-2, 280) also entertained Kentucky, Mississippi State and West Virginia.

Clemson played host to Kelly on Tuesday following his arrival on campus Monday evening.

But the Tigers already held a distant lead going in.

ALSO SEE: Tuesday P.M. Update: A significant portal name to know, more visits scheduled, Swinney playing portal host | What we are hearing on Olsen Patt-Henry, Tyler Brown, David Eziomume + More TJ Moore & Wesco Intel | TUESDAY UPDATE: Major portal target in Clemson today, additional visit intel + our latest on an SEC portal defender

Tigerillustrated.com cited a source earlier this week who told us that Clemson and Alabama were his two dream schools growing up.

We also reported that Kelly had trained with former Clemson star defensive tackle Brentson Buckner while in high school.

So a lot already added up in the Tigers’ favor.

Kelly was credited with 10 tackles and two sacks in seven games for West Georgia this past season.

He played at Carver (Ga.) Columbus — the alma mater of Clemson assistant defensive line coach Corey Crawford.

Kelly had been slated to go to Southeast Missouri State out of high school, per our info, but elected instead to stay close to home because of family.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Clemson is seeking to bolster its defensive line depth and internal competition with at least two additions from the transfer market.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The Tigers thus are rolling the dice on physical tools and assets they observed on film with an idea of molding Kelly to their level.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!