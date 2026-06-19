CLEMSON LANDS VIRGINIA LINEBACKER R.J. HUDSON

Clemson has added another piece to the defensive puzzle.

Richmond (Va.) Varina’s RJ Hudson has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hudson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

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Hudson (6-1, 205) picked up offers along the way from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Maryland, James Madison and Old Dominion.

Maryland hosted him for his opening official visit two weeks ago.

Clemson first brought Hudson in for the program’s Spring Elite Day in mid-April.

He is listed as a defensive end by Rivals.

But he worked out at linebacker upon attending the Dabo Swinney Camp to start the month, and a hamstring injury precluded him from going through drills at defensive end.

The Tigers liked what they saw and pulled the trigger on an offer once camp had wrapped.

Hudson had been planning to take an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend.

Clemson, though, pulled rank and showed conviction in its pursuit all the way through getting him back on campus.

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As a junior, he was credited with 45 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass-breakups and an interception in helping Varina to the Class 4 state championship (in which he beat Clemson midyear offensive line enrollee Carter Scruggs).

Hudson becomes the 23rd commitment for the class.

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Tigerillustrated.com will have more on his recruitment, including behind-the-scenes details, in our Monday Insider.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

19. (OL) J.J. Brown (6-6, 280), of Lilburn, Ga.

20. (P) Brandin Gallaway (6-4, 190), of Bradenton, Fla.

21. (DE) JiQuan Rogers (6-3, 223), of Birmingham, Ala.

22. (DB) Bryant Robinson (6-3, 187), of Frisco, TX

23. (LB) R.J. Hudson (6-1, 205), of Richmond, Va.

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