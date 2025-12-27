Clemson - Penn State Postgame Notes

(The following was compiled and written by Clemson’s SID):

GAME NOTES

Official temperature at kickoff time was 28 degrees, trailing only a 24-degree game at Auburn in 1961 as the second-coldest game in Clemson history. The wind chill at kickoff was 19 degrees. Clemson is now 8-3 all-time in games that are 41 degrees or colder at kickoff.

There were slight snow flurries at kickoff following an overnight snowstorm. The game was Clemson’s first with accumulated snow since the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl against Louisiana Tech in Boise, Idaho.

Neither team committed a turnover, Clemson’s first such game since November 2024 against Louisville.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Offensive lineman Blake Miller started his 54th consecutive game to extend his school record for consecutive starts by a non-specialist. Miller concluded his career having started all 54 games played by Clemson during his entire four-year tenure.

started his 54th consecutive game to extend his school record for consecutive starts by a non-specialist. concluded his career having started all 54 games played by Clemson during his entire four-year tenure. Miller became the first Clemson offensive lineman to start every game played by Clemson over a four-year span since offensive linemen Jim Bundren and Glenn Rountree started all 47 of Clemson’s games from 1994-97 after both redshirted in 1993.

became the first Clemson offensive lineman to start every game played by Clemson over a four-year span since offensive linemen Jim Bundren and Glenn Rountree started all 47 of Clemson’s games from 1994-97 after both redshirted in 1993. Miller tied kicker B.T. Potter (54 from 2018-22) for the third-most career starts in Clemson history.

tied kicker B.T. Potter (54 from 2018-22) for the third-most career starts in Clemson history. On his 43rd offensive snap of the game, Miller broke Mitch Hyatt’s record for most career snaps from scrimmage on record in Clemson history (3,754 from 2015-18). Miller entered the game with 3,712 career snaps from scrimmage; his exact, official career total will be computed upon film review in the coming days.

broke Mitch Hyatt’s record for most career snaps from scrimmage on record in Clemson history (3,754 from 2015-18). Miller entered the game with 3,712 career snaps from scrimmage; his exact, official career total will be computed upon film review in the coming days. Quarterback Cade Klubnik recorded his 40th career start to join Rodney Williams (44), Tajh Boyd (40), Nealon Greene (40) and Charlie Whitehurst (40) as the only quarterbacks in Clemson history to start 40 career games at quarterback.

recorded his 40th career start to join Rodney Williams (44), Tajh Boyd (40), Nealon Greene (40) and Charlie Whitehurst (40) as the only quarterbacks in Clemson history to start 40 career games at quarterback. Klubnik completed 22-of-39 passes for 193 yards in the final game of his Clemson career.

completed 22-of-39 passes for 193 yards in the final game of his Clemson career. On a five-yard pass to Tyler Brown on his sixth completion of the game, Klubnik (916) became the second quarterback in Clemson history to complete 900 career passes.

(916) became the second quarterback in Clemson history to complete 900 career passes. On a 44-yard pass to T.J. Moore on his eighth completion of the game, Klubnik (916) broke Tajh Boyd’s Clemson record for career pass completions (901 from 2010-13). He also moved past Wake Forest’s Riley Skinner to finish his career in fourth in ACC history in that category.

(916) broke Tajh Boyd’s Clemson record for career pass completions (901 from 2010-13). He also moved past Wake Forest’s Riley Skinner to finish his career in fourth in ACC history in that category. On the play, Klubnik (10,123) joined Tajh Boyd (11,904 from 2010-13), Deshaun Watson (10,163 from 2014-16) and Trevor Lawrence (10,098 from 2018-20) as the only quarterbacks in Clemson history to throw for 10,000 career passing yards.

(10,123) joined Tajh Boyd (11,904 from 2010-13), Deshaun Watson (10,163 from 2014-16) and Trevor Lawrence (10,098 from 2018-20) as the only quarterbacks in Clemson history to throw for 10,000 career passing yards. Klubnik (10,123) passed Trevor Lawrence (10,098 from 2018-20) for third place in Clemson history in career passing yards. He concluded his career ranked ninth in ACC history.

(10,123) passed Trevor Lawrence (10,098 from 2018-20) for third place in Clemson history in career passing yards. He concluded his career ranked ninth in ACC history. Klubnik joined Philip Rivers, Sam Hartman, Kenny Pickett, Tajh Boyd, Brennan Armstrong, Ryan Finley, Sam Howell, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Thaddeus Lewis to become the 11th player in ACC history to throw for 10,000 career passing yards.

joined Philip Rivers, Sam Hartman, Kenny Pickett, Tajh Boyd, Brennan Armstrong, Ryan Finley, Sam Howell, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Thaddeus Lewis to become the 11th player in ACC history to throw for 10,000 career passing yards. On his 10th pass attempt of the game, Klubnik (1,432) broke Tajh Boyd’s school record (1,402 from 2010-13) for career pass attempts.

(1,432) broke Tajh Boyd’s school record (1,402 from 2010-13) for career pass attempts. Per Stats Perform, Klubnik joined Philip Rivers as the only ACC quarterbacks over the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 completions in four different bowl games.

joined Philip Rivers as the only ACC quarterbacks over the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 completions in four different bowl games. Klubnik (11,001) combined for 180 yards of total offense in the game to become the fourth quarterback in school history to throw and/or gain 11,000 career yards of total offense.

(11,001) combined for 180 yards of total offense in the game to become the fourth quarterback in school history to throw and/or gain 11,000 career yards of total offense. Wide receiver T.J. Moore caught six passes for a team-high 83 yards.

caught six passes for a team-high 83 yards. A year earlier, Moore had nine receptions for 116 yards in the College Football Playoff at Texas. He has now combined for 199 receiving yards on 15 receptions in two career bowl games.

had nine receptions for 116 yards in the College Football Playoff at Texas. He has now combined for 199 receiving yards on 15 receptions in two career bowl games. Moore’s 44-yard reception was the longest reception by a Clemson receiver in a bowl game since Justyn Ross’ 74-yard touchdown reception against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to end the 2018 season. It was the longest by a Clemson player at any position since a 53-yard reception by running back Travis Etienne in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

44-yard reception was the longest reception by a Clemson receiver in a bowl game since Justyn Ross’ 74-yard touchdown reception against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to end the 2018 season. It was the longest by a Clemson player at any position since a 53-yard reception by running back Travis Etienne in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. Running back Adam Randall scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The rushing touchdown was Randall’s 10th of the season and of his career. Randall’s performance in 2025 gave Clemson at least one running back with double-digit rushing touchdowns in 10 of the last 11 years, most in the nation.

10th of the season and of his career. performance in 2025 gave Clemson at least one running back with double-digit rushing touchdowns in 10 of the last 11 years, most in the nation. Clemson has now scored at least one rushing touchdown in a national-best 97 of its 109 games since the start of the 2018 season.

Randall concluded his Clemson career with 858 rushing yards and 787 receiving yards. He stands alongside Travis Zachery, C.J. Spiller and Travis Etienne as the only players in Clemson history to reach 850 rushing yards and 750 receiving yards in a career.

concluded his Clemson career with 858 rushing yards and 787 receiving yards. He stands alongside Travis Zachery, C.J. Spiller and Travis Etienne as the only players in Clemson history to reach 850 rushing yards and 750 receiving yards in a career. Linebacker Fletcher Cothran and defensive lineman Caden Story combined for a first-quarter sack. Each recorded the first half-sack of their careers on the play.

and defensive lineman combined for a first-quarter sack. Each recorded the first half-sack of their careers on the play. Clemson has now recorded a sack in 19 straight games, tied with Texas Tech (as of Dec. 27) for the second-longest active streak in the FBS, according to Stats Perform.

Cornerback Ashton Hampton recorded his first career sack in the third quarter.

recorded his first career sack in the third quarter. The game was Clemson’s 89th multi-sack performance since 2018, the most in the nation.

Placekicker Nolan Hauser scored Clemson’s first points on a 48-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter.

scored Clemson’s first points on a 48-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter. The field goal was Hauser’s 35th of his career, pulling him within two field goals of the top 10 in school history in career field goals made (Mark Buchholz, 10th with 37 from 2007-08).

35th of his career, pulling him within two field goals of the top 10 in school history in career field goals made (Mark Buchholz, 10th with 37 from 2007-08). With the field goal, Clemson scored in its 307th consecutive game to pass the 1992-2017 Air Force Falcons for sole possession of the 11th-longest streak in the NCAA’s FBS record book.

Hauser went 1-for-2 on field goals to finish the season 17-of-21 (81.0 percent) on the year.

went 1-for-2 on field goals to finish the season 17-of-21 (81.0 percent) on the year. Penn State scored first, snapping a streak of four straight games in which Clemson had scored first. Clemson was 6-1 in 2025 when it scored first and 1-5 when it didn’t.

Clemson dropped to 128-4 in its last 132 games when holding teams to fewer than 23 points, a span that dates to the middle of the 2010 season.

Clemson made its 52nd bowl appearance in school history, including CFP play. Clemson was one of 13 programs to enter 2025 having made at least 50 bowl appearances all-time.

Clemson appeared in a bowl for a 21st consecutive year, the nation’s fourth-longest active streak and the 11th-longest streak in FBS history.

Clemson made its Pinstripe Bowl debut. After grouping games together across various titles and sponsor entitlements under their respective umbrellas, the Pinstripe Bowl represented the 17th different bowl in which Clemson has played at least one game all-time.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Clemson played a game in New York City for the second time in school history. Clemson played Fordham to a 12-12 tie at Triborough Stadium on Randall’s Island in 1952, a game in which Don King rushed for a school-freshman-record 234 yards on 33 carries.

Clemson faced its fourth different Big Ten opponent all-time (only counting games in which the opponent was an active Big Ten member at the time of kickoff). Clemson is also 4-1 against Ohio State, 1-0 against Illinois and 0-1 against Minnesota.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Dabo Swinney coached in his 22nd career bowl/CFP game to tie LaVell Edwards and Lou Holtz for eighth-most all-time.

coached in his 22nd career bowl/CFP game to tie LaVell Edwards and Lou Holtz for eighth-most all-time. Clemson elected permanent captains for the 2025 season prior to the game. Clemson’s official captains of record for the year are quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, offensive lineman Blake MIller, offensive lineman Walker Parks, running back Adam Randall, safety Tyler Venables and linebacker Wade Woodaz. Their names will be permanently installed next spring in the Tiger Walk plaza behind the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!