Clemson picks up another portal defensive end

Clemson has scored what is expected to be its final defensive end take from the transfer portal.

Howard rising redshirt senior C.J. Wesley has announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.

As Tigerillustrated.com unveiled earlier this evening, Wesley (6-3, 230) made an official visit on campus Friday.

Per our intel, he checked out Texas Tech last week as well.

The West Orange (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep product registered 33 tackles and six sacks this past season for the Bison.

As we documented, Clemson had been scheduled to entertain Tulane’s Harvey Dyson on Thursday. But the Tigers cancelled that appearance.

Our understanding is Clemson considers Wesley an intriguing sleeper with better length, and he brings pass-rush ability to the table.

Wesley pairs with Colorado rising sophomore London Merritt to comprise the Tigers’ end acquisitions for the portal window.

He becomes the Tigers’ ninth portal addition, all of which have come on the defensive side of the ball

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

