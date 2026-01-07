Clemson picks up third portal DB commit in Auburn's Donovan Starr

Clemson made it a crowd of defensive back acquisitions late Tuesday night.

Auburn rising sophomore cornerback Donovan Starr has committed to the Tigers, Tigerillustrated.com sources have confirmed.

Starr (5-11, 182) checks in as the No. 187 transfer in the On3 rankings, and the No. 16 corner in the portal.

Just one year ago, he was the No. 150 prospect nationally as a four-star out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — the school that produced former Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool. He is a native of Bloomington, Ill.

Starr appeared in nine games as a freshman.

Former Auburn defensive back and new Clemson portal commit Donovan Starr. – Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Clemson offered Starr out of high school and even played host to an official visit in June.

Rivals national reporter Chad Simmons broke the news earlier this week that Starr would be visiting Clemson, and the Tigers should be construed as the favorites.

We shared that the visit was postponed till later this week, as Starr’s mother tried to get off of work but couldn’t.

Based on our intel, we underlined that Starr had no other visits arranged.

A potential coup, we wrote, who offers as much long-range upside as immediate depth help.

Starr became Clemson’s third defensive back pledge of the portal window, joining Old Dominion rising junior safety Jerome Carter II and Penn State rising senior corner/nickel Elliot Washington II.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

