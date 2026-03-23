Clemson transfer defensive lineman suffers torn ACL

CLEMSON — One of Clemson’s transfer players will be on the shelf for an extended period of time.

ALSO SEE: Clemson’s next portal push under Brad Brownell underway | Monday Clemson Football Recruiting Insider | Clemson’s verbal commitments

Defensive lineman Kourtney Kelly (6-2, 280) has suffered a torn ACL, Clemson announced Monday. Kelly underwent surgery last Thursday.

Earlier this month Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Kelly had suffered an injury, but did not disclose any further details.

Transfer defensive lineman Kourtney Kelly. – Tigerillustrated.com

Tigerillustrated.com first-reported last week that Kelly suffered a knee injury and our intel pointed toward a long-term situation.

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Kelly, a native of Columbus (Ga.) where he played at high profile Carver High, arrived in Clemson in January after transferring in from West Georgia.

Clemson lost its primary rotation pieces at defensive tackle this winter with the departure of Peter Woods, DeMonte Capehart and Stephilyan Green (LSU), but retains talent and numbers at the position, notably Amare Adams, Vic Burley, Markus Strong, Hevin Brown-Shuler and freshmen Kam Cody and Makhi Williams-Lee.

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Kelly was one of four defensive line acquisitions from the transfer market this winter, joining defensive tackle Markus Strong from Oklahoma, (DE) London Merritt from Colorado, (DE) C.J. Wesley from Howard and (DT) Andy Burburija from Iowa Western Community College. Burburija, who arrives later this summer, became the Tigers’ first junior college acquisition in 20 years.

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Clemson is holding its second practice of the week today after resuming workouts on Sunday following spring break. The Tigers will again practice on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday’s annual spring game in Death Valley. The team will practice for a final time on Monday.

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