Clemson Football wide receiver T.J. Moore remaining with the Tigers

CLEMSON — Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore will remain with the Tigers, CBS Sports national reporter Matt Zenitz reported Monday afternoon.

Moore caught 52 passes for a team-high 837 receiving yards in 2025.

Tigerillustrated.com reported Saturday that developments were trending in a positive direction for Moore and Clemson, as well as wideout Bryant Wesco, who continues to negotiate with the Tigers following a year cut short with a season-ending injury.

News of the Tigers retaining Moore comes hours after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Moore, regarded as one of the top-returning wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, caught 45 passes for 651 yards as a true freshman in 2024. He enters 2026 with nine career scores and an impressive 15.3 yards per reception average.

The former Rivals100 member was a huge retention priority for Clemson’s staff, as the Tigers seek year-over-year improvement offensively following last month’s dismissal of coordinator Garrett Riley.

