Clemson taps Georgia's Ben Ayers as next president

CLEMSON — Clemson pivoted quickly and found its president much closer to home.

In the same week Kevin Guskiewicz shocked everyone at Clemson by deciding to remain at Michigan State — seven weeks after he accepted the job here — the school rapidly moved to hire Georgia provost Ben Ayers as its next president.

Clemson’s Board of Trustees scheduled a meeting for 9:30 this morning to approve Ayers’ contract and introduce him as the school’s 16th president.

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Ayers became Georgia’s provost just a year ago and had spent the previous 11 years as the dean of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.

In that role he oversaw UGA’s second-largest academic unit with more than 11,000 students, approximately 400 full-time faculty and staff, operations in three campus locations across the state (Athens, Atlanta and Griffin), and an operating budget of approximately $95 million.

Ayers earned his bachelor’s degree summa cum laude and his master’s of tax accounting from Alabama. He earned his doctorate in accounting from Texas. Before his 2014 appointment as dean he served as director of UGA’s J.M. Tull School of Accounting for nine years. He joined the University of Georgia in 1996 as an assistant professor.

In a press release last summer announcing Ayers’ promotion to provost, UGA president Jere Morehead said Ayers was “a proven leader and seasoned senior administrator.”

“Dean Ayers has long been an engaged and thoughtful campus leader, fully invested in supporting the academic priorities of the institution,” Morehead said. “He is well respected by faculty, staff, students and alumni alike, and the deep and abiding relationships he has established with business and government leaders over the years will serve the University of Georgia extremely well.”

Guskiewicz, who had been president at Michigan State for two years, was hailed as an ideal replacement for Jim Clements after Clements spent 12 years leading the school.

Guskiewicz and his wife Amy traveled to Clemson in late June for the summer meetings of the Board of Trustees and were introduced to faculty, staff and even head coaches Dabo Swinney and Brad Brownell.

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But Guskiewicz later told Michigan State that he’d been wrestling with his decision in recent weeks, and he ultimately opted to remain in East Lansing.

Even before that decision, Clemson administrators were uncertain of his start date here.

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Ayers is scheduled to start in early August.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more background on this story later today.

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