Clemson's Blake Miller taken in round one by Detroit Lions

Clemson Football now has its first-round draft pick on the offensive line.

Thursday night former Tiger offensive tackle Blake Miller was taken as the 17th overall pick in the draft by the Detroit Lions. Miller, whose stock had steadily risen this spring since his appearance at the NFL Combine in February, had been widely projected as a first-rounder.

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Miller becomes Clemson’s highest-rated draft pick among offensive linemen since Harold Olson in 1960 who was selected 13th overall, though Olson was the first pick of the second round that year.

Blake Miller was one of the nation’s most experienced offensive linemen in 2025, finishing his Clemson career with nearly 60 starts. © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson Carman, a former five-star prospect according to Rivals, was previously the program’s highest-rated draft pick among offensive linemen in the Dabo Swinney era after taken in round two as the 46th pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Miller, a Strongsville (OH) native, entered the spring with all the credentials, having been selected on the All-ACC team three years with nearly 4,000 snaps and 54 starts in his career.

The former four-star recruit was billed by Rivals as the nation’s 124th prospect overall regardless of position out of high school. The network rated Miller 10th nationally among offensive tackle prospects and sixth overall regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

Miller becomes the 19th first-rounder drafted under Swinney.

The Tigers have now had at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

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Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years.

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2026 is expected to yield more draft picks for a Clemson program that produced three draftees in 2025 – (DE) Xavier Thomas, (LB) Jeremiah Trotter and (DT) Tyler Davis. Thomas and Trotter were taken in the fifth round while Davis fell in the sixth round.

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