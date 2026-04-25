Clemson's Cade Klubnik taken by Jets in round four

Clemson now has a sixth player in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Saturday afternoon former Tiger quarterback Cade Klubnik came off the board in round four by way of the New York Jets as the 110th pick of the draft.

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Klubnik, a two-time ACC Championship game MVP, finished his Clemson career with 10,123 passing yards and 73 passing touchdowns. The Austin (TX) native played in 49 games (40 starts).

Former Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is shown here in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine in February. © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivals rated Klubnik five stars out of high school. The network tabbed the QB third nationally overall regardless of position, first nationally among quarterbacks and first overall regardless of position in the state of Texas.

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Klubnik becomes the 92nd player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era.

Friday evening former Tiger defensive end T.J. Parker came off the board in round two by way of the Buffalo Bills as the 35th pick of the draft. Following Parker, former Tiger cornerback Avieon Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the 48th pick overall (round two), while former wide receiver Antonio Williams was taken by the Washington Commanders in round three as the 71st pick overall.

Former Tigers (OL) Blake Miller and (DT) Peter Woods were taken previously in round one on Thursday with Miller going 17th overall to the Detroit Lions and Woods coming off the board at 29th overall by way of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years, including at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

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