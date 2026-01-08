Colorado defensive end commits to Clemson

Clemson has struck with a familiar name for its first defensive end acquisition of the transfer portal window.

Colorado rising sophomore London Merritt announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday.

Merritt (6-3, 250) registered 25 tackles and a sack in his first season with the Buffaloes.

He was named to PFF’s All-Freshman team.

On3 rates him as the No. 154 transfer in the portal, and the No. 20 edge-rusher.

Clemson gave Merritt one of its opening offers for the 2025 high school class after he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp going into his junior year at College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy.

New Clemson portal defensive end commit London Merritt is shown here as a four-star recruit at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The Tigers would fade from the picture for several reasons, and Merritt transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

But what goes around comes around, and Clemson leaned on that previous relationship to add depth to the position.

Merritt visited Vanderbilt earlier this week.

He figures to join a rotation that features senior Will Heldt and redshirt senior Jahiem Lawson at the forefront of the Tigers’ defensive end rotation.

According to sources, Clemson’s staff is expected to seek one more defensive end for its portal haul.

He becomes the Tigers’ eight transfer addition this cycle — all of which have come on the defensive side of the ball.

Merritt was billed four stars by Rivals out of high school.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

