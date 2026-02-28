Cardiac Cats? More Like Comatose Cats.

Friday night in Columbia, there was no pulse at all. No late-inning heroics. No rallies.

Clemson never threatened against a dominant South Carolina pitching staff, falling 7–0 at Founders Park in the Palmetto Series opener.

It was the first time since 2017 that Clemson had been shutout in the series, and it was one sided from the jump

Earlier in the week, Clemson head coach Erik Bakich said, “You can take stats, you can take records, and throw them all out of the window. For this series, it is going to come down to who plays better.”

On Friday, the Gamecocks played better in every phase.

It started at the plate.

Clemson finished with just three hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers recorded only nine quality at-bats out of 33 trips to the plate – for context, most programs aim for at least 50 percent quality at-bats in a game.

Luke Gaffney accounted for one of Clemson’s three hits Friday night in Columbia. © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson wasn’t close.

And it wasn’t just that they were losing at-bats. They were getting dominated in them.

South Carolina starter Josh Gunther entered the night with a 7.88 ERA and hadn’t started a game all season.

It didn’t matter.

He threw 21 first-pitch strikes to the 26 batters he faced. Through seven innings, he fell behind 1-0 just twice. He never went 3-0 on a hitter.

Clemson hit from behind all night long.

Gunther’s fastball established the count. His changeup finished it. The pitch had late dive under barrels, and once hitters had to respect it, he could tighten the slider off both the heater and the changeup. He also mixed in a curveball, not a primary weapon but one that added depth to his arsenal.

A career high ten strikeouts, just three hits, and absolutely no rhythm for the Tigers at any point.

When South Carolina turned to Alex Valentin for the final two innings, he struck out five more without allowing a hit.

Fifteen strikeouts. Two walks. Complete control between the two arms.

Clemson never made them uncomfortable.

While the offense sputtered, Clemson’s defense began to unravel in the third.

Aidan Knaak came in having not allowed an earned run in eight innings this season, and he had looked composed and in control in every appearance.

But rivalry games have a way of speeding everything up.

A single. A stolen base. A pair of full-count walks. Suddenly, it’s bases loaded with one out.

A wild pitch scores the first run, and now runners are on second and third.

The crowd is on its feet.

Moments later, Ethan Lizama lines a ball to center. What should have scored just one run turned into chaos: Jacob Jarrell tries to throw Lizama out at second, but the throw sails into center field, allowing another Gamecock to score.

On the very next at-bat, KJ Scobey flares one to right field to drive in another run.

Four runs on three hits, but it was the walks and Clemson’s miscues that did the damage. The Gamecocks didn’t need loud contact, they needed Clemson to crack.

And Clemson obliged.

The sixth inning was more of the same.

A dropped third strike allowed a leadoff runner to reach. A walk followed.

Then, on an 0-2 count to one of South Carolina’s most dangerous hitters, Justin LeGuernic left a fastball over the heart of the plate.

It was driven in for a run.

Another wild pitch skipped to the backstop. 6–0.

The Gamecocks would finish with seven runs on just four hits. Only five were earned, but that almost undersells it.

Clemson’s mistakes weren’t just technical, they were contagious.

Even the final run felt symbolic: a routine ground ball to Tyler Lichtenberger at shortstop in the seventh that should have ended the inning was airmailed across the diamond, allowing another run to score.

When you give a rival extra outs, free bases, and free runs, you don’t survive. You get buried.

Now it’s a rivalry series. Strange things happen.

And yes, there was nearly a two-hour rain delay.

But South Carolina sat through it too.

The difference wasn’t conditions. It was edge.

Clemson came in undefeated, riding momentum and confidence. South Carolina entered 6–3, coming off uneven performances and a loss to Queens earlier in the week. One team looked urgent. The other looked comfortable.

And in Columbia, comfort gets exposed.

Now the Tigers head to Segra Park needing a response, not just to even the series, but to prove Friday was an aberration rather than a crack in the foundation.

Bakich was right. Records don’t matter in this series.

Execution does.

On Friday night, only one side executed.