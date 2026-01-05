Contract details for new Clemson Football OC Chad Morris

CLEMSON — The compensation committee of Clemson’s Board of Trustees has approved a three-year contract for Chad Morris that will pay him $1.2 million annually.

The contract is well less than that of Garrett Riley, who made $1.75 million per year as offensive coordinator.

Morris took this past season off to follow his son Chandler, a quarterback who led Virginia to the first 11-win season in school history. Morris hasn’t been an offensive coordinator since 2020 when he was with Auburn and Gus Malzahn, whose staff was fired after that season.

New Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris. © Ray Carlin-Imagn Images

Morris’ first two years are fully guaranteed. The third year’s buyout would hinge on whether Clemson’s total offense ranks in the Top 20 over the 2026 or 2027 seasons, according to the contract’s term sheet.

If Morris achieves that standard, he would receive his full buyout of the final year’s salary ($1.2 million) if he were fired after the 2026 or 2027 seasons.

The contract also features a list of incentives. An ACC title-game appearance brings a 10-percent bonus.

A bowl-game win with eight or more regular-season wins brings a 10-percent incentive.

A second-round appearance in the CFP brings a 20-percent bonus, and an appearance in the national title game brings a 30-percent bonus.

Morris’ salary is equal to what offensive line coach Matt Luke is set to make in 2026.

When he left Clemson in 2014, Morris was making $1.3 million a year as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen is set to make $2 million in his second year at Clemson.

Another clause in Morris’ contract: “The university may terminate employee’s employment without necessity of demonstrating cause.

