Davidson's season-high 25 points leads No. 22 Clemson past Boston College 74-50

CLEMSON — Nick Davidson has been simmering all season for Brad Brownell’s Tigers. Tuesday night, the lid finally came off.

After a sluggish start, Davidson took control and carried No. 22-ranked Clemson past Boston College, 74-50, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

His first-half takeover — 21 consecutive points powered an 18–3 run — flipped the game entirely and led the Tigers to their fifth straight ACC win.

Clemson trailed 15–11 in the early going, with RJ Godfrey saddled by two early fouls and Boston College (7-10, 0-4) briefly dictating pace.

The game had the feel of one that might linger longer than expected.

That feeling didn’t last.

Once Clemson fell behind, Davidson asserted himself in a way the Eagles never solved.

He scored from the block, faced up and finished through contact, and stayed composed when Boston College tried to speed the game up.

The points kept coming as Clemson turned a four-point deficit into complete control.

By halftime, the Tigers led 37–27, with Davidson already eclipsing the 20-point mark. Entering the night, Clemson had produced just one 20-point scorer all season. Davidson finished with 25, a block and two steals.

The early separation proved more than enough.

Clemson controlled the second half by leaning back into its balance, defending without fouling, and never allowing

Boston College failed to generate sustained rhythm. Davidson’s work had already reshaped the game; the rest of the night was about maintaining it.

Boston College struggled to match Clemson’s physicality on either end of the floor.

Inside, the Tigers’ fresh legs overwhelmed the Eagles, while on the perimeter Clemson’s guards consistently won individual matchups.

When Boston College tried to counter by pushing the pace, it only led to rushed decisions and empty possessions.

Clemson forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 24 points, repeatedly punishing Boston College for mistakes.

The Eagles simply had no answer for the Tigers’ defensive pressure.

Outside of Davidson, it was a collective effort.

Godfrey added 10 points before fouling out, while Carter Welling and Dillon Hunter added 10 and nine respectively that helped Clemson maintain control without needing to press.

Nick Davidson’s 25 points Tuesday night was a new season-high after previously scoring 18 vs. Gardner-Webb in November. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers didn’t have to dominate the box score; they dictated the game.

Clemson shot 25-of-54 (46.3%) from the field, 8-of-19 (42.1%) from three, and 16-of-23 (69.6%) from the free-throw line.

Boston College finished 20-of-47 overall, 5-of-15 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-13 at the stripe.

What made the night notable, though, was what it said about Clemson beyond one game.

Much of the conversation around this team has centered on depth — how Brownell uses his bench and how the Tigers wear opponents down with waves of contributors.

That identity remains a strength, but it can limit offensive ceiling on nights when no one player demands defensive attention.

Over the past two games, Clemson has shown another way to win.

Jestin Porter’s 26-point outing at Notre Dame followed by Davidson’s breakout suggests the Tigers have players capable of carrying the offense when the moment calls for it.

That kind of flexibility becomes increasingly valuable as ACC play grinds on.

With the win, Clemson (15-3) improved to 5–0 in the ACC and will hold at least a share of first place until Duke plays tomorrow.

The Tigers will look to keep the streak going Saturday at 2:15 p.m. when Miami visits Littlejohn Coliseum on The CW.

