Defensive line propels Orange squad to 23-3 victory in Clemson's 2026 spring game

CLEMSON — Defensive end London Merritt and defensive tackle Vic Burley collected 2.5 sacks each among the Orange team’s nine total sacks in the Orange squad’s 23-3 victory over the White team in Clemson’s 2026 spring game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

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An estimated crowd of 25,000 watched as Clemson utilized a traditional split-squad scrimmage format with standard scoring. The teams played with normal clock rules for the first quarter and for the final two minutes of each half while otherwise playing with a running clock. Matt Luke served as head coach of the Orange team, while DeAndre McDaniel coached the White squad.

Across both teams, Clemson’s quarterbacks combined to go 25-of-45 for 215 passing yards with two touchdowns, plus another score on the ground. Orange team running back Gideon Davidson registered a game-high 80 rushing yards on nine carries, and White squad linebacker Fletcher Cothran registered a game-high 10 tackles in the turnover-free exhibition.

The Orange team drove 51 yards on 11 plays on the game’s opening drive, sparked by a 21-yard gain on Davidson’s first carry. However, the White defense stiffened on fourth-and-2 at its own 25 to force a turnover on downs.

Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds made his Clemson spring game debut on the following series, leading the White team 59 yards in nine plays. Robert Gunn III converted a 35-yard field goal with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter to give White a 3-0 lead.

The Orange team got on the board early in the second quarter. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina went 4-for-4 on the possession and finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver Gordon Sellars III, who spun and hauled in the pass one-handed for a 7-3 lead.

Reynolds flipped to the Orange team in the second quarter. Consecutive completions of 11 yards to Tyler Brown and 16 yards to Sellars moved Orange deep into White territory, and five plays later, Reynolds rushed for a one-yard touchdown with 6:15 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Orange lead to 14-3.

Orange furthered its advantage in the final minutes of the first half. On the first-and-10 from the White squad’s six-yard line, linebacker Kobe McCloud came free up the middle and sacked quarterback Brock Bradley for a safety. The Orange team would carry the 16-3 lead into the truncated halftime.

The Orange team forced a three-and-out on the White team’s opening possession of the second half before promptly leading a six-play, 58-yard touchdown drive. Brown raced four yards to the pylon on a quick throw from quarterback Trent Pearman to give Orange a 23-3 lead.

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With time expiring and the official score finalized, head coach Dabo Swinney called upon his kickers for an exhibition series of extra field goal attempts. Nolan Hauser and Robert Gunn III both converted from 44 yards and 56 yards.

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The game was the penultimate session of Clemson’s spring practice window before the Tigers turn their attention to the team’s season opener at LSU on Saturday, Sept. 5. Clemson will make its 2026 Memorial Stadium debut a week later against Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 12.

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