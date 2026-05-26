Former Clemson AD Terry Don Phillips passes

CLEMSON — Former Clemson athletics director Terry Don Phillips has passed away, head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.

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Phillips served as the Tigers’ director of athletics from 2002-2012, succeeding Bobby Robinson and preceding Dan Radakovich.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and then athletics director Terry Don Phillips are shown here in December of 2011. © Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images

“No words to state his impact on me and on Clemson,” said Swinney. “It’s a sad day but I have great comfort because I know he’s not struggling anymore and he’s in heaven.”

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Phillips promoted Swinney to interim head coach in October of 2008 following Tommy Bowden’s resignation, later hiring Swinney full time in December.

Swinney called the former AD “one of the great mentors of my life.”

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Added Swinney: “This has been a heavy morning for me. A lot to process. I really can’t begin to quantify his impact on me personally, and on Clemson.

“In 2007 I was probably going to Alabama, but Terry Don gave me a second year on my contract so I stayed at Clemson.”

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Phillips’ passing later today.