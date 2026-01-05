Former Penn State defender and portal DB commits to Clemson

CLEMSON — A substantial piece to the secondary rebuild is in the fold.

Penn State junior defensive back Elliot Washington II has announced his commitment to Clemson, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported Monday.

Washington (5-11, 182) visited campus on Sunday after first checking out Virginia on Saturday.

Washington was a four-star ranked No. 195 nationally by On3 in the 2023 class coming out of Venice (Fla.).

Former Penn State defender and new Clemson portal DB commit Elliot Washington. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

His father, Elliot, serves as basketball coach at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The elder Washington also played basketball at Alabama from 1991-93, at the same time Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney played football for the Tide.

As importantly, the son spent his sophomore season at Penn State under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Washington logged more than 250 defensive snaps as a reserve in each of the last two seasons.

He also worked both the cornerback and nickel positions, and his versatility added to his appeal as Clemson could use help at both.

On3 has Washington posted at No. 266 overall in the network’s portal rankings.

The Tigers have been in the market for a corner to start opposite Ashton Hampton as well as in getting improved play from their nickel spot.

Washington was credited with registering 18 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups as a junior.

He tallied 26 tackles, six break-ups and a pick in his season under Allen.

We expect Clemson to continue accruing numerous pieces to retool its secondary and present options at multiple positions within the framework.

