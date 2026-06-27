FOUR-STAR APARICIO-BAILEY TO CLEMSON

Clemson has its next high-level big cornerback.

Prattville (Ala.) four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

Aparicio-Bailey (6-2, 190), ranked No. 117 nationally by Rivals, picked Clemson over Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn among others.

Tigerillustrated.com projected Aparicio-Bailey to Clemson two weeks ago.

He also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan and Texas.

Aparicio-Bailey wasn’t your typical Yellowhammer State recruit, as he grew up in southern California.

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Clemson got involved as his star began to ascend coming out of sophomore season at Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain.

The industry lists Aparicio-Bailey as a safety. But Mike Reed identified him early as a potential boundary corner candidate, and Clemson has shown proficiency at recognizing and developing those into high NFL Draft picks.

The Tigers offered him upon attracting his family to the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

The connectivity and relationship formed that trip forged a strong foundation for Clemson’s staying power thereafter.

Aparicio-Bailey would return for the program’s home opener against LSU and then the Elite Retreat junior day in early March.

Clemson positioned itself as one of the four aforementioned finalists exiting the spring.

But our intel pointed to this narrowing to a battle between Clemson and UGA, and that materialized late as Aparicio-Bailey conducted those two official visits to open the summer before he cancelled Auburn and South Carolina from the itinerary.

The Tigers drew the opening look for their main May 29-31 gathering, with the Dawgs then owning the final at-bat.

Clemson’s vibe and culture won out, giving the Tigers a potential successor to Ashton Hampton at the boundary corner position.

New Clemson four-star commit Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is ranked fourth overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

Here’s an excerpt from the scouting report Rivals analyst Greg Biggins wrote last month:

“Versatile defensive back with a really nice all-around game. Has a safety frame but a corner skill set and could legitimately play anywhere in the secondary. Plays more safety in order to impact the game more but being recruited more as a corner. Long and rangy and covers a ton of ground. Gets great jumps on the ball and is one of the more instinctive defensive backs in the country. Flys off the hash and shows knock back ability at the point of contact.

“Has shown at various 7v7 events he’s very capable as a potential lockdown corner. Strong in press coverage and can bully opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Does a nice job high pointing the football and flashes big play ability with the ball in his hands. Big frame and still filling out and his likely college position will be determined by how much size he puts on over the next few years. Very talented all-around player and should see the field early in his college career.”

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Aparicio-Bailey becomes the 24th commitment for Clemson’s recruiting class.

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Half are rated as four-stars by the network, with Aparicio-Bailey checking in as the third-highest ranked of the group.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Aparicio-Bailey’s commitment in our Monday Insider.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

19. (OL) J.J. Brown (6-6, 280), of Lilburn, Ga.

20. (P) Brandin Gallaway (6-4, 190), of Bradenton, Fla.

21. (DE) JiQuan Rogers (6-3, 223), of Birmingham, Ala.

22. (DB) Bryant Robinson (6-3, 187), of Frisco, TX

23. (LB) R.J. Hudson (6-1, 205), of Richmond, Va.

24. (DB) Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (6-2, 190), of Prattville, Ala.

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