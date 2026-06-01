CLEMSON LANDS 4-STAR J.J. BROWN

Clemson might have saved the biggest for last this evening.

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star offensive lineman Jason “JJ” Brown has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Brown had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

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Brown (6-6, 280), ranked No. 266 nationally by Rivals, picked Clemson over Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Florida and Florida State among others.

He chalks up the Tigers’ fourth commitment Monday following their major official visit weekend.

His addition is a particular coup in light of UGA standing as the team to beat through much of the process, and into the last several weeks in particular.

The Tigers haven’t beaten the Dawgs for many instate offensive linemen the latter have truly coveted.

But Clemson is on an unprecedented run, you know, having netted its 12th public commitment in the span of two weeks.

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Brown caps an offensive line haul that began at that mark via Poquoson (Va.)’s Carter Jones. Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian’s Elijah Morrison gave the Tigers another guard on Friday, and Kindred (N.D.) four-star Luke Starcevic disclosed his pledge an hour before Brown.

A substantial triumph for Matt Luke not only in talent but stature.

The Tigers have sought to replenish the offensive tackle cupboard the last two cycles.

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Brown has length and athleticism, coming from a basketball background that led to him beginning as a tight end earlier in his high school career before filling into a high-upside offensive lineman.

What a weekend, indeed.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

19. (OL) J.J. Brown (6-6, 280), of Lilburn, Ga.

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