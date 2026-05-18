FOUR-STAR JARRELL CHANDLER PICKS CLEMSON

Clemson’s overhaul of the safety position has gained another substantial move.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star Jarrell Chandler has announced his commitment to the Tigers, revealing his choice Monday morning. Chandler had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Chandler (6-3, 215), ranked No. 91 nationally, picked Clemson over finalists Tennessee, Miami and Vanderbilt. Georgia gave a late attempt, while he also gathered offers from Florida, Indiana, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, SMU, Virginia Tech and Kentucky among others.

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Clemson first brought Chandler in for its season opener against LSU last August.

An offer wasn’t extended, though, until January.

The Tigers were squarely in the hunt, though, and seemingly posed the greatest threat to the hometown Vols.

Tennessee hosted Chandler for two games last season, a January visit, and then had him on campus for three spring practices.

Clemson, meanwhile, brought him in for the Elite Retreat junior day in early March.

Many suitors increasingly turned the conversation to Chandler potentially being a linebacker as he filled in from the 190-pound range into the 210s.

Knoxville (Tenn.) four-star defensive back Jarrell Chandler is a huge recruiting victory for Clemson heading into official visit season.

Miami made a late charge and was pursuing him exclusively as a linebacker.

Clemson, though, went in the other direction and doubled down on him as a safety.

Defensive passing game coordinator Thomas Allen and safeties coach Nolan Turner conducted an in-home visit two weeks ago.

Little more than a week ago, Chandler was trending toward Tennessee when he disclosed that he was coming to a verdict before his scheduled official visits to the finalists.

The Vols had substantially upped the ante. But Clemson countered, ultimately leading Chandler to decide on the Tigers over both Tennessee and Miami going into the weekend.

Chandler becomes the eighth commitment for Clemson’s recruiting class.

He is now the Tigers’ second-highest rated pledge behind Howell (Mich.) four-star linebacker Bryce Kish, ranked No. 60 overall.

Chandler remains slated to attend the program’s May 29-31 official visit weekend.

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Clemson preiously retooled its struggling safety position this offseason with the addition of transfers Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III, along with the arrival of freshman four-star Polo Anderson.

Chandler stands as another statement of intent in that direction.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

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