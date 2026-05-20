FOUR-STAR JAY SIMMONS COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Clemson’s surge at the skill positions has produced another major addition.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby four-star receiver and longtime Clemson lean Jamarin Simmons has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

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Simmons (5-10, 165), ranked No. 171 nationally by Rivals, picked Clemson over Florida and Florida State.

LSU offered this spring, joining Miami, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and Auburn among others.

Simmons has worn Clemson’s bull’s-eye at the position since doors opened for its 2027 class pursuits in the summer.

The Tigers made him their first receiver offer for the cycle following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

He stood as the lone offer at the position well into the fall.

Clemson first brought Simmons in for its game against The Citadel as a sophomore. He returned for the program’s opener against LSU in the fall, then was a headlining guest for the Elite Retreat in early March.

FSU was regarded as the chief threat for a large period.

Longtime Clemson lean Jamarin Simmons couldn’t wait until his May 29 visit to the Upstate before pulling the trigger for the Tigers on Wednesday.

But Clemson established itself as the leader last summer and essentially led from start to finish through the efforts spearheaded by receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

Simmons had moved toward commitment watch with his Elite Retreat appearance.

Now he has ended the process in advance of Clemson’s major official visit gathering next weekend, eliminating an official visit he had arranged with Florida the week after.

Simmons becomes the 10th commitment for Clemson’s class.

The Tigers are hot.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

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