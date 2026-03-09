FOUR-STAR LINEBACKER COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Clemson has scored its first commitment from the major Elite Retreat weekend.

Howell (Mich.) four-star linebacker Bryce Kish has announced his pledge to the Tigers.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Kish (6-2, 220) catapulted from unranked to No. 60 nationally in this month’s Rivals rankings update.

He had MAC suitors until Michigan State pulled the trigger late last month. Then Michigan’s new staff jumped in, followed by Purdue, Louisville, California, Iowa State and Rutgers. Minnesota did offer late in his junior season.

An official visit had been set for Purdue next month, followed by Minnesota and Michigan State in the summer. One was expected to be arranged with Michigan after a spring practice trip later this month.

Rivals bills new Clemson commit Bryce Kish four stars and the No. 3 recruit overall regardless of position in the state of Michigan. – (Kish – Instagram)

But Clemson did its thing during Kish’s first visit to campus this past weekend — an appearance that checked the box for Kish to net his offer formally.

Ben Boulware reached out in January when Kish hit radars, and a source close to the prospect told us he played a substantial role in advancing the Tigers’ cause.

Kish plays running back in a triple-option offense and also gets utilized as an edge-rusher on defense. But his athleticism has caught scouts’ eyes, prompting his substantial rankings rise.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

He joins Jefferson (Ga.)’s Max Brown as linebackers in Clemson’s 2027 class.

Kish now becomes the sixth overall Clemson commitment, tacking on to Brown, Gainesville (Ga.) four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee safety Harrison Luke, Central (S.C.) Daniel four-star receiver Trey Wimbley and cornerback teammate PJ Chancellor.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Tigerillustrated.com anticipates Clemson taking at least one more linebacker for this recruiting class.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 (promo), is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!