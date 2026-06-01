FOUR-STAR NORTH DAKOTA O-LINEMAN PICKS CLEMSON

Clemson’s recruiting heater has no geographic bounds.

Kindred (N.D.) four-star offensive lineman Luke Starcevic has announced his pledge to the Tigers following his official visit over the weekend.

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Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Starcevic to Clemson on Monday morning.

Starcevic (6-5, 250) picked Clemson over Kansas State, which was pursuing him as a defensive end.

Notre Dame was also a significant player during the spring. He collected offers a year ago from Oklahoma, Iowa, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Michigan State. Michigan and Penn State joined at the end of his junior season. Oregon then pulled the trigger two months ago.

Clemson assistant offensive line coach Carson Cramer had periodically communicated with Starcevic since early last fall. A first trip to Clemson in January didn’t come together logistically.

Yet Starcevic didn’t consider the Tigers to be serious until offensive line coach Matt Luke spent a day in town in mid-April.

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris then followed that up with a trip nine days later.

Clemson earned a reciprocated look and drew a rare unofficial visit in the first weekend in May.

“With Clemson, it’s development,” he told Tigerillustrated.com at the time. “Coach Luke has done it numerous times, developing linemen into great players. It’s the culture they have there. Coach Swinney has been there a long time, knows what it takes and the guys he needs. And you’re around great people you’d enjoy being around.”

He had planned to use that as his official visit before rendering a verdict.

Kindred (N.D.) offensive lineman Luke Starcevic is the latest four-star prospect to jump aboard Clemson’s commitment list. (Rivals)

But the visit piqued Starcevic’s interest to the level that he wanted his mother to see the program first, as his father is the only one who accompanied him on the initial trip.

Clemson began last week without any offensive line commitments.

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Poquoson (Va.)’s Carter Jones then announced for the Tigers on Monday, and Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian’s Elijah Morrison pulled the trigger Friday in advance of the official visit weekend.

Starcevic joins the cast shortly before the reveal from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star JJ Brown, likewise a Tigerillustrated.com projection to Clemson.

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The movement has come fast and furiously.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

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