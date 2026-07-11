FOUR-STAR SETH TILLMAN PICKS CLEMSON

Clemson has its crowning instate victory for this recruiting class.

Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe four-star defensive tackle Seth Tillman announced his commitment to the Tigers Saturday afternoon.

Tillman (6-3, 300), ranked No. 116 nationally by Rivals, picked Clemson over finalists Georgia, South Carolina and Michigan.

He also held offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, N.C. State and Kentucky among others.

Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Tillman to Clemson on June 15.

Tillman collected one of the program’s opening offers last cycle upon participating at the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June.

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Perhaps familiarity bred competitive advantage — Tillman had been attending the Swinney Camp since fourth grade, reflecting a sentimental attachment that would come back around in the end.

“I like that they’re strong on academics,” Tillman previously told Tigerillustrated.com. “They’re going to keep you right on your grades. My No. 1 priority is to graduate, and they’re going to stay on you about that.”

As a junior, Tillman registered 61 tackles and 8.5 sacks in helping South Pointe to the 4A state championship.

Georgia was thought to have emerged as the leader for much of the last calendar year.

After South Carolina drew his opening official visit in early May, the Dawgs hosted him during the same weekend Clemson entertained the majority of its targets.

Michigan then got its shot before the Tigers had the final at-bat June 12-14.

Clemson had already been trending in the right direction by that point, and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason and colleagues quietly sealed the deal during his weekend stay.

At his current ranking, Tillman would go down as the Tigers’ second-highest rated instate signee over the last five cycles per Rivals ratings.

Seth Tillman is now one of 13 four-star commitments for Clemson. (Credit: Fisher Brewer)

He extends Clemson’s class to 25 commitments and pairs with Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork’s Jaden Wuerth to likely cap the defensive tackle haul as circumstances stand.

“Seth Tillman is a versatile defensive lineman who produced at a high level at South Pointe — really one of the top talent-producing schools in the southeast,” Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power said. “He can play multiple spots, and you see him move all over the line. I kind of like him as a 3-technique or a 4 at the college level.

“He has good length and has tested well, running the low 5.1s in the 40. He’s lived in the backfield on Friday nights and has a bunch of experience playing meaningful football late into seasons.

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“We had the chance to see him live in January in a setting that typically isn’t forgiving for defensive lineman, especially underclassmen. I think he more than held his own going against offensive linemen a year older than him.

“So I like the pick-up. He’s been a Rivals300 prospect for the entirety of the cycle. He can give Tom Allen some pass-rush juice on the inside of his defensive line.”

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Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Tillman’s recruitment, including behind-the scenes details, in our Monday Insider.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

19. (OL) J.J. Brown (6-6, 280), of Lilburn, Ga.

20. (P) Brandin Gallaway (6-4, 190), of Bradenton, Fla.

21. (DE) JiQuan Rogers (6-3, 223), of Birmingham, Ala.

22. (DB) Bryant Robinson (6-3, 187), of Frisco, TX

23. (LB) R.J. Hudson (6-1, 205), of Richmond, Va.

24. (DB) Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (6-2, 190), of Prattville, Ala.

25. (DL) Seth Tillman (6-3, 300), of Rock Hill

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