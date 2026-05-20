FOUR-STAR GARY WALKER COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Clemson sought a high-end running back for this recruiting class, and the Tigers believe they nabbed their guy.

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside four-star Gary Walker has announced his commitment to Clemson. Walker had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

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Walker (5-11, 205), ranked No. 131 nationally by Rivals, picked the Tigers over Penn State, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Stanford.

He also held offers from Indiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia Tech among others.

Walker didn’t really jump onto the radar until his junior season, wherein he put up 1,669 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns on 178 carries (9.4 yards per carry average) in 14 games as Creekside proceeded to win the 4A state title.

New Clemson assistant running backs coach Artavis Scott got the recruiting ball rolling after that state title game, and new offensive coordinator Chad Morris along with running backs coach C.J. Spiller took it from there.

The film checks out on new four-star Clemson running back commit Gary Walker.

Clemson wanted an explosive back for this class and gave Walker one of its two running back offers this spring upon expanding the board beyond in-stater Tre Segarra.

Walker collected his offer with his introductory visit for the program’s Elite Retreat junior day in early March.

He and his family then quietly returned to campus for another spring practice in late March.

Walker was scheduled to give Stanford his opening official visit this weekend.

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After making Clemson’s main gathering May 29, he was slated to go to Virginia Tech, Penn State and FSU the following weekends, respectively.

The Nittany Lions were believed to be the biggest threat.

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But Clemson closed the door before it got to any of that, and now the Tigers wield some recruiting momentum heading into their event.

Walker becomes the ninth commitment for Clemson’s class. Five of the Tigers’ nine pledges are billed four stars by Rivals.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

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