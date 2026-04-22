Gaffney's five RBI's lead Clemson past USC Upstate 7-2

CLEMSON — Luke Gaffney went 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs to lead Clemson to a 7-2 victory over USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

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The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series, improved to 26-16, while the Spartans dropped to 19-23. The two teams play again at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, S.C. on May 12.

Gaffney belted a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, in the first inning.

After the Spartans scored a two-out run in the top of the second inning, Tryston McCladdie lined a two-out single to score a run in the bottom of the second inning. Gaffney followed with a two-run single.

Luke Gaffney now has 35 RBIs on the season after driving in five runs Tuesday night. – Getty Images

Jacob Jarrell’s bases-loaded walk extended Clemson’s lead in the fourth inning.

The Spartans scored a run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch.

Justin LeGuernic (3-1) pitched 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Spartan starter Reece Hemmerling (0-3) suffered the loss.

Clemson used seven pitchers on the evening with Talan Bell (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) getting the start. Noah Samol (0.1 IP, 1 R), Brendon Bennett (0.2 IP, 1 K), Drew Titsworth (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K), Danny Nelson (1 IP, 2 K) and Hayden Simmerson (1 IP, 1 K) all saw relief work.

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Clemson outhit USC Upstate 5-3.

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The Tigers travel to Louisville, Ky. to face the Cardinals in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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